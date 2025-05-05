Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shoemaker Skechers to be acquired for $9 billion and taken private by 3G Capital

Skechers is being acquired for $9 billion and taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital

Via AP news wire
Monday 05 May 2025 09:20 EDT
Skechers Acquisition-3G Capital
Skechers Acquisition-3G Capital (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Skechers is being acquired for $9 billion and taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital.

The board of Skechers unanimously approved the deal, the companies said Monday.

The offer of $63 per share represents a premium of 30% to Skechers’ 15-day volume-weighted average stock price, the companies said.

Following completion of the transaction, the company will continue to be led by Skechers Chairman and CEO Robert Greenberg and his management team.

The company headquarters will also remain in Manhattan Beach, California where it was founded more than three decades ago.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter this year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in