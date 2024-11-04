California sues LA suburb for temporary ban of homeless shelters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

California filed a lawsuit against a Los Angeles suburb on Monday, alleging the city's recent moratorium on homeless shelters and temporary housing violates the state's fair housing and anti-discrimination laws.

The lawsuit is part of an ongoing effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom to push back against what he sees as local resistance and defiance of state laws in the face of California’s desperate need for new housing. The crisis has prompted a surge in the homeless population in the nation’s most populous state.

Norwalk, a city of 100,000 people some 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, becomes the latest city to face legal actions from the state over housing policies. That came after the city council voted in September to extend its temporary ban on new homeless shelters and emergency housing.

City councilmembers in a recent statement said Norwalk has done its fair share to address the homeless crisis but previous state programs, including one that puts homeless people in motel rooms, have led to public safety concerns. The moratorium, which remains in effect until next year, already has blocked a plan by the County of Los Angeles in September to move homeless people into a hotel in the city.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court argues that the city violated half a dozen housing laws by enacting such a moratorium. It is asking the court to halt the city’s law.

“Our message is clear, our message is consistent." Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday. "If local governments attempt to skirt state housing laws, if they refuse to do the bare minimum to address the dire lack of affordable and accessible housing in California, we will hold them accountable.”

Monday's lawsuit comes after Newsom publicly blasted Norwalk and urged local elected officials to reconsider the policy. The state in September warned the city of potential legal action and last month revoked the city’s housing plan, effectively disqualifying it from receiving state funding for homeless and housing programs. Bonta said state officials also met with the city last week but to no avail.

“The Norwalk City Council’s failure to reverse this ban, despite knowing it is unlawful, is inexcusable,” Newsom said in a statement Monday. “No community should turn its back on its residents in need.”

The city mayor and a city spokesperson didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment about the lawsuit.

California has ramped up enforcement of state housing laws in the last few years. It sued at least two cities last year for rejecting affordable housing projects and homes for homeless people. Last month, Newsom also signed a package of 32 housing bills to make it easier for the state to go after local cities that defy housing laws.

The lawsuit will likely escalate the conflict between the state and local governments over how many housing projects cities should approve, and how fast they should build them. California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to keep up with demand, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. But the state only averages about 100,000 new homes per year, including only 10,000 affordable units.

The Democratic governor, who has ambitions on the national stage, has made housing and homelessness a top priority as California’s leader. His administration has spent roughly $40 billion to help build affordable housing and $27 billion in homelessness solutions. Earlier this summer, he started to pressure local governments to clean up encampments that have lined up the streets and crowded business’ entrances, going as far as threatening to withhold state funding next year if he doesn’t see results.