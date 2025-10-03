Housing data to shed light on market amid pre-Budget buyer ‘hesitation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hopeful homebuyers and sellers will gain further evidence of how the autumn housing market is progressing amid uncertainty about a potential property tax shake-up in the Budget.

Halifax will release its September house price report on Tuesday October 7, with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) housing market report for the same month following on Thursday October 9.

The reports will be released after Nationwide Building Society’s index said that the average UK house price increased by 0.5% month-on-month in September, following a 0.1% monthly fall in August.

The average house price in September was £271,995, according to its data.

Nationwide said that housing market activity is likely to strengthen in the quarters ahead, provided the broader economy continues to recover.

But experts pointed out that a sense of uncertainty about possible tax measures announced in November’s autumn Budget could start to put a lid on demand and price growth.

Separate data from Zoopla showed that demand for properties priced at more than £500,000 had fallen in recent weeks, “in sharp contrast to the rest of the market” where demand has been stable.

There had been a bigger-than-usual degree of “pre-Budget speculation” over the summer about possible property tax changes which was creating “hesitation”, the property website said.

Reports have said that Rachel Reeves may be considering an overhaul of property tax, including replacing stamp duty with a national proportional levy on the sale of homes worth over £500,000.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Wednesday that it was mindful of the impact of the upcoming Budget on short-term consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, recent data from the Bank of England showed that fewer mortgages were approved to home buyers in August – at 64,680, down from 65,161 in July.