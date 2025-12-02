Zipcar considers shutting UK business as bookings suspended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vehicle hire company Zipcar is in consultation over closing its UK business by the end of the year, an email sent to customers has revealed.

The company, which offers by-the-hour rentals as well as longer lets for cars and vans, has more than 650,000 clients across the nation – but is discussing options to shut down entirely after the new year.

An email sent to customers revealed consultations are ongoing but that no further bookings beyond 31 December are currently allowed.

The message explained that Zipcar, a US-headquartered group, “are proposing to cease the UK operations and have today started formal consultations with our UK employees”.

Zipcar has more than 1,000 electric vehicles across London and more than 3,000 in total across the UK, as well as 14,000 businesses signed up for use.

Members who have paid subscription plans running into next year are set to be reimbursed on a pro-rate basis. The firm also noted they would be in touch with any customers who had bookings already planned for into 2026.

“We will temporarily suspend bookings, pending the outcome of this consultation,” the email to customers read. “This means it will not be possible to make any new bookings beyond 31 December 2025.

“Although we propose to cease operations in the UK, your account will remain open until the final decision is made. This means you’re still able to use Zipcars until 31 December 2025. If you would like to see what other car-sharing options are in your area, please visit the national charity for shared transport, CoMoUK.”

No specific reason has been provided for the reason behind the imminent closure of UK operations. As recently as May, the company launched a partnership with Hackney council for a new EV club pilot scheme.

Zipcar also operates in the US. The company has been contacted for additional comment.