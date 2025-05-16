Workspace warns higher costs and lower rents to hit profits next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London flexible office company Workspace has warned that higher labour costs and larger companies leaving offices is set to hit its profits in the year ahead.

Shares in the firm tumbled by about 12% on Friday morning.

The business has previously said confidence among some of its customers has been weakened by wider economic uncertainty.

This has led to some larger companies exiting offices and work spaces they rent through Workspace, and a lower rent income at the start of the financial year.

Workspace owns a portfolio of about 70 properties across London and the south-east of England, providing units to more than 4,000 businesses.

Over the first three months of the year, rents totalled £139 million, slightly higher than the previous quarter.

But the company said it is grappling with higher business costs including national insurance contributions and living wages, which both increased from April, as well as additional costs to refinance the business.

On Friday, Workspace said it is expecting the combined impact of these factors to impact its trading profit for the year to the end of March 2026 by about £7 million.

It had previously been expecting profits to come in between £66 million and £72 million.

It is nonetheless still expecting profits for the latest year to meet forecasts, and is set to unveil plans to bring in more businesses and grow its income in its full-year results announcement in June.