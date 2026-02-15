Women losing £2,548 a year to pay gap, TUC says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The gender pay gap in the UK is not projected to close for another three decades, according to a new analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC). At the current rate of progress, women will have to wait until 2056 for pay parity.

The TUC’s findings reveal that the average woman effectively works for 47 days of the year without pay, only beginning to earn from today compared to her male counterparts. The union body states that the gender pay gap currently stands at 12.8 per cent, equating to a loss of £2,548 annually for the average female worker.

Disparities are particularly stark in certain sectors, with the pay gap in education reaching 17 per cent, while in the finance and insurance industry, it escalates to 27.2 per cent.

Paul Nowak, TUC General Secretary, highlighted the severity of the situation. "Women have effectively been working for free for the first month and a half of the year compared to men," he said.

open image in gallery The TUC said its analysis showed that the average woman effectively works for 47 days of the year for free and only starts earning from today compared to the average man ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

"Imagine turning up to work every single day and not getting paid. That’s the reality of the gender pay gap. In 2026 that should be unthinkable."

Mr Nowak emphasised the financial strain on women amidst the cost of living crisis. "With the cost of living still biting hard, women simply can’t afford to keep losing out. They deserve their fair share."

He added that the Employment Rights Act represents a crucial step towards achieving pay parity, as it will ban exploitative zero-hours contracts, which disproportionately affect women.

The Act will also mandate employers to publish action plans for tackling their gender pay gaps, though Mr Nowak stressed these plans "must be tough, ambitious and built to deliver real change, otherwise they won’t work."