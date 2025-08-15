Mountain Warehouse to open new stores after revenues jump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mountain Warehouse has said it plans to open dozens more stores after the retailer’s expansion drive helped guide it to record sales and profits for the past year.

The outdoor clothing specialist said it was boosted by 65 new store openings in the year to February despite “challenging” conditions in the sector.

Founder Mark Neale said the group – which currently runs more than 400 stores – has a strong pipeline of new larger shops in the UK and overseas as it seeks to continue with its growth ambitions.

The private equity-backed firm said it expects to open up to 50 additional sites, including relocations, across the UK and internationally this financial year.

In the UK, has company has focused on opening larger stores, including some in out-of-town retail parks.

It has opened larger outlets in former Topshop and Wilko stores, allowing the retailer to stock a wider product range including stores with dedicated ski wear sections.

On Friday, Mountain Warehouse reported that revenues jumped by 16.4% to £449.2 million for the year to February.

The company said this was partly driven by new stores, with 27 new openings and 12 relocations in the UK over the year.

Mr Neale said: “I’m proud of the team for delivering another set of record results, despite the challenging retail environment.

“The strong pipeline of new, larger stores that we have both in the UK and international markets means that we should be knocking on the door of £500 million revenue in the current year.

“And I actually think we have more opportunities for growth now than at any point I can remember – both in the UK and elsewhere, in stores and online.”