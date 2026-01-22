Wickes reveals stronger sales as prices fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home improvement firm Wickes has reported positive sales growth as its customers benefited from falling prices.

Shares in the FTSE 250 retail group moved higher on Thursday morning as a result.

Boss David Wood said it reflected “another period of good sales growth” and pointed towards a year of “strong progress”.

Wickes, which operates 230 stores, said it is on track to have met targets for the past financial year as a result.

It reported that group revenues grew by 6.3% to £788 million in the second half of 2025, as like-for-like sales grew by 5.3%.

It meant total revenues were up 5.9% to £1.64 billion for 2025 as a whole.

Wickes told shareholders that a “mildly deflationary pricing environment” helped drive higher sales volumes in the latest half-year across its retail business.

It highlighted that customers looked to Wickes’ value proposition, helping it increase market share against its rivals.

Meanwhile, the company also hailed “good momentum” in its design and installation business, which saw 6.9% growth on the back of demand for new kitchens and bathrooms.

Mr Wood, chief executive of the business, said: “Pleasingly, growth has been volume-driven across the business, with customers turning to Wickes for value, convenience and speed.

“Our design and installation customers have responded well to the enhancements to our offer, enabling us to build on the sales momentum we have established this year.

“As we continue to invest in our growth levers, we remain on track to meet market expectations for the full year and look forward to supporting even more customers with their home improvement projects in the year ahead.”

Shares were up 3.7% on Thursday morning.