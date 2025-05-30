Why was NatWest rescued in 2008 and what has changed for the bank in that time?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has offloaded its stake in NatWest, 17 years after swooping in to rescue the bank when it was on the brink of collapse.

At its peak in 2008, the Government had an 84.4% shareholding in the group, and did not start selling shares until 2015.

By 2022, the shareholding had fallen below 50% and since then, the Treasury has been rapidly selling its stake until it reached zero this week.

NatWest – which was branded RBS at the time – received almost £46 billion of taxpayer funding in 2008 and 2009.

The bailout was engineered by then-prime minister Gordon Brown and chancellor Alistair Darling amid fears the bank would run out of cash.

Because NatWest’s shares were bought at a higher price than they have been sold, taxpayers have lost out from the rescue.

To date, £35 billion has been returned to the Exchequer through share sales, dividends and fees – meaning the sale has come at a £10.5 billion loss.

NatWest’s share price rose to a 15-year high this month, but it remains about 90% lower than its peak in 2007.

The bank was in a very different financial position before the 2008 financial crisis than it is in now.

It had about £2.2 trillion on its balance sheet – close to the current size of the UK economy – compared with the £708 billion it had in 2024.

It also hired nearly quadruple the number of employees it has now, having since drastically pared back the business and its investment banking operations.

At the time, it was lending more money than it was taking in from customer deposits – a much riskier strategy that left it vulnerable to withdrawals and unexpected costs.

At the peak of the crisis, NatWest plunged to a nearly £41 billion operating pre-tax loss – the biggest in its history.

Today, high street banks have much tighter lending and affordability standards. This means they are far less likely to lend to customers they feel may struggle to repay that loan, due to their credit history or access to savings.

They are also much more well-capitalised following new requirements that were introduced following the crisis to protect people.

NatWest’s chief executive Paul Thwaite has said that there is “no strategic or operational impact of the Government exit” so the bank will continue to be run in the way it currently is.

But he highlighted that the sell-down had helped the group “attract new global investors” who were set to back the bank’s growth ambitions.

And chairman Rick Haythornthwaite said that, while it would not impact day-to-day operations, privatisation would “allow us to think how to work for our customers in a far more innovative and active way”.

In recent years, NatWest has made some big acquisitions, namely Sainsbury’s Bank’s retail operations and a portfolio of mortgages from Metro Bank.

There have also been reports that the group tried to make a bid for Santander UK’s retail operations, although neither have commented on the speculation.