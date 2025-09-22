Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Full list of Bodycare shops to shut this week after failing to secure a buyer

Bodycare was found on high streets across the UK

Anna Wise
Monday 22 September 2025 12:40 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

All remaining Bodycare shops will shut this week, after the beauty chain’s administrators failed to secure a buyer to keep it on Britain’s high streets.

The chain is set to vanish from Britain’s high streets, with administrators confirming the closure of all 56 remaining stores, leading to approximately 450 redundancies. The beauty retailer entered administration earlier this month, failing to secure a buyer for its UK chain.

Advisory firm Interpath, overseeing the administration, stated that this inability to find a purchaser necessitated the difficult decision to cease trading. Bodycare, established in Lancashire in 1970, specialised in beauty products, fragrances, and various bathroom essentials.

Its outlets were a familiar sight in shopping centres and high streets nationwide. The final closures are anticipated by Saturday, affecting all 444 employees across the stores, who will now face redundancy.

Bodycare will disappear from Britain’s high streets
(PA)

These are the locations of the 56 Bodycare stores that will close this week:

Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blackburn, Lancashire

Blackpool, Lancashire

Braehead, Scotland

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Burnley, Lancashire

Bury, Greater Manchester

Chorley, Lancashire

Clitheroe, Lancashire

Darlington, Co Durham

Derby, Derbyshire

Dundee, Scotland

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Hereford, Herefordshire

Hinckley, Leicestershire

Irvine, Scotland

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Kendal, Cumbria

Kings Heath, West Midlands

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leicester, Leicestershire

Leigh, Greater Manchester

Liverpool, Merseyside

Livingston, Scotland

Luton, Bedfordshire

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Merry Hill, West Midlands

Metrocentre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Mold, Wales

Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Oldham, Greater Manchester

Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire

Preston, Lancashire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Solihull, West Midlands

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Swindon, Wiltshire

Telford, Shropshire

Thurrock, Essex

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Walthamstow, north-east London

Warrington, Cheshire

Washington, Tyne and Wear

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

