Full list of Bodycare shops to shut this week after failing to secure a buyer

All remaining Bodycare shops will shut this week, after the beauty chain’s administrators failed to secure a buyer to keep it on Britain’s high streets.
The chain is set to vanish from Britain’s high streets, with administrators confirming the closure of all 56 remaining stores, leading to approximately 450 redundancies. The beauty retailer entered administration earlier this month, failing to secure a buyer for its UK chain.
Advisory firm Interpath, overseeing the administration, stated that this inability to find a purchaser necessitated the difficult decision to cease trading. Bodycare, established in Lancashire in 1970, specialised in beauty products, fragrances, and various bathroom essentials.
Its outlets were a familiar sight in shopping centres and high streets nationwide. The final closures are anticipated by Saturday, affecting all 444 employees across the stores, who will now face redundancy.
These are the locations of the 56 Bodycare stores that will close this week:
Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester
Banbury, Oxfordshire
Barnsley, South Yorkshire
Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
Bedford, Bedfordshire
Blackburn, Lancashire
Blackpool, Lancashire
Braehead, Scotland
Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Burnley, Lancashire
Bury, Greater Manchester
Chorley, Lancashire
Clitheroe, Lancashire
Darlington, Co Durham
Derby, Derbyshire
Dundee, Scotland
Halifax, West Yorkshire
Hereford, Herefordshire
Hinckley, Leicestershire
Irvine, Scotland
Keighley, West Yorkshire
Kendal, Cumbria
Kings Heath, West Midlands
Lancaster, Lancashire
Leeds, West Yorkshire
Leicester, Leicestershire
Leigh, Greater Manchester
Liverpool, Merseyside
Livingston, Scotland
Luton, Bedfordshire
Manchester, Greater Manchester
Merry Hill, West Midlands
Metrocentre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
Mold, Wales
Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
Nuneaton, Warwickshire
Oldham, Greater Manchester
Pontefract, West Yorkshire
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire
Preston, Lancashire
Rugby, Warwickshire
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Solihull, West Midlands
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
Swindon, Wiltshire
Telford, Shropshire
Thurrock, Essex
Trowbridge, Wiltshire
Wakefield, West Yorkshire
Walthamstow, north-east London
Warrington, Cheshire
Washington, Tyne and Wear
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
