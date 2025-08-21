Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

WH Smith shares tumble after £30 million accounting error

The London-listed travel retailer warned its yearly profits will be lower than previously expected

Anna Wise
Thursday 21 August 2025 07:37 EDT
WH Smith has warned its yearly profits will be lower than previously expected
WH Smith has warned its yearly profits will be lower than previously expected (PA)

WH Smith has warned its yearly profits will be lower than expected due to an accounting error in the US.

Shares in the London-listed travel retailer were down by about a third on Thursday morning.

WH Smith said it discovered its trading profit in North America had been overstated by about £30 million when reviewing its finances.

The error related to how it calculated the amount of supplier income it received, leading it to be recognised too early.

The retailer is now expecting a trading profit for the US of about £25 million for the year to August – a cut from the previous £55 million forecast.

The WH Smith name will soon disappear from British high streets
The WH Smith name will soon disappear from British high streets (WH Smith/PA)

As a result, the company lowered its outlook for annual pre-tax profits to around £110 million.

The London-listed business incorporates its travel locations, such as shops in airports, train stations and hospitals, which total about 1,300 around the world. Whereas the high street chain of about 480 shops was sold to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in June.

As part of the deal, the WH Smith name will disappear from British high streets and be replaced by the brand, TGJones.

The travel locations were not included in the sale and will not be changing.

WH Smith shares were down by about 35 per cent in early trading on Thursday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in