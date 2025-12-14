WH Smith to unveil delayed results as progress hit by accounting errors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WH Smith is set to shed light on the state of its finances next week after its annual results were delayed following accounting errors which led to the resignation of its boss.

The historic retailer, which is now focused on travel stores, will reveal results for the year to August 31 on Friday.

It is expected to reveal a drop in profits, driven by significantly weaker profits for its North American business, which had originally been overstated due to issues in the audit process.

The release of the results was initially due to take place on November 12 but this was pushed back to December 16 as a result.

On Friday December 12, the group said this would be delayed again to Friday December 19.

WH Smith told shareholders the delay would give auditor PwC “further time to complete the required audit procedures”.

The delay comes after Carl Cowling resigned as WH Smith’s chief executive last month after a report by Deloitte confirmed the accounting problems.

The retailer, which sold its UK high street stores earlier this year to focus on its travel locations, first revealed accounting issues in August.

Its shares tumbled by as much as 40% after it discovered trading profit in North America had been overstated, when reviewing its finances.

The business cut its profit forecasts as a result.

Last month, an independent review by Deloitte found a number of “shortcomings” as the group overstated profits in the US business by as much as £50 million.

WH Smith warned that it expects profits in its US business for delayed full-year results in the range of £5 million to £15 million – down from the £55 million originally expected in the market and the £25 million revised guidance when the accounting issue was first uncovered.

WH Smith is focused solely on its 1,300 shops in global travel locations – such as in airports, train stations and hospitals – after selling its high street chain of about 480 shops to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in June.

As part of the deal, the WH Smith name is disappearing from British high streets and being replaced by brand TGJones.

Next week, WH Smith is expected to reveal pre-tax profits of between £100 million and £110 million for the past year.

This will represent a slump from a £171 million profit a year earlier.