Welsh Water hires former Sydney Water executive as new boss

Welsh Water has hired a new boss to lead the utilities firm which has previously landed in hot water with the regulator over its reporting of leakages.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, which supplies water to most of Wales, Deeside and Herefordshire, appointed Roch Cheroux as its new chief executive.

He will replace Peter Perry who is set to retire in spring next year.

Mr Cheroux headed up Australia’s largest water firm Sydney Water from 2019 to March this year, overseeing the utility as it ramped up investment and worked to reduce customer complaints despite facing bushfires, floods and droughts.

He has also held executive roles at European companies including in France and Estonia.

Mr Cheroux will join the company on October 6 and formally take on the role of chief executive in 2026.

Not-for-profit utility Welsh Water was ordered to pay a £40 million fine in March last year after the industry watchdog found it misreported leaks and water usage over a five-year period.

Ofwat said it was “indefensible” that the firm “misled customers and regulators on its record of tackling leakage and saving water”.

Mr Perry apologised on behalf of the company and said the failures that had been investigated by Ofwat had since been addressed.

Meanwhile, Welsh Water was blocked by the watchdog last year from using billpayer money to fund £163,000 worth of bonuses for its top bosses.

It was one of nine firms who were called out for not linking payouts closely enough to the performance of the company.

Mr Cheroux said his appointment comes at a “pivotal time for the company and the sector” amid increased scrutiny over environmental impacts and regulatory reforms.

He added that Welsh Water’s “unique” not-for-profit model was a “significant factor” in his decision to move.

Jane Hanson, chairwoman of Welsh Water’s owner Glas Cymru, said: “Roch brings a strong international track record of leading high-performing, customer-focused water companies.

“His experience will be invaluable as we navigate significant change both in terms of the reform of the water sector, but also by working closely with the board to ensure a laser-like focus on performance improvement and that every penny of our customers’ bills is used for greatest impact.”