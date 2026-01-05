Demand for defence stocks lifts FTSE as investors calm amid Venezuela turmoil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s FTSE 100 has started the week on a positive note as turmoil in Venezuela helped spark a fresh boost for defence and mining stocks.

Investors appeared to react steadily to the political turbulence, with experts suggesting the impact to financial markets could be limited.

The FTSE 100 was rising by up to 0.7% in early trading on Monday, before paring back gains to be about 0.2% higher by mid-morning.

The index was teetering close to the 10,000 mark, having passed the milestone during intraday trading on Friday but failing to close above the level.

Defence stocks were leading the charge with BAE Systems and Babcock both climbing by more than 4%. Rolls-Royce was also up by more than 2% to reach a new record high price.

Demand for shares in defence and aerospace firms can typically rise in the face of geopolitical uncertainty on the expectation that governments could increase military spending in response.

It follows the US capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, and promises by President Donald Trump that the US will “run” Venezuela until a new government takes over.

Miners were also making advances with Endeavor Mining up by nearly 5%, precious metal producer Fresnillo rising more than 4%, and Antofagasta and Anglo American up by about 3%.

It followed a slight drop in the price of Brent crude oil, but prices were edging higher again after early trading.

Gold prices also shot higher with demand for the precious metal, often seen as a safer investment, once again lifted by uncertainty about the impact of world events on oil supplies and the wider financial markets.

The price of an ounce of gold jumped about 2% to reach around 4,435 US dollars (£3,300) on Monday morning.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the FTSE 100 was rising as investors “loaded up on shares in gold miners and defence contractors off the back of strikes on Venezuela”.

“Heightened geopolitical tensions like the ones we’ve seen over the weekend would normally spook investors, but global markets have avoided a sell-off.

“Investors appear to be taking the view that events in Venezuela will not lead to full-blown war.

“This situation is still fluid, which means that investor sentiment could quickly change.”

He also pointed to the jump in gold prices as signs of investors “hedging their bets by increasing exposure to assets with supposed haven qualities”.

John Wyn-Evans, head of market analysis at Rathbones, said: “The removal of President Nicolas Maduro marks a significant geopolitical moment, but from a market perspective, its impact is expected to be limited.

“Venezuela represents just 0.1% of global GDP and contributes around 1% of the world’s oil supply – a stark contrast to the 1970s when those figures were 1% and 8%, respectively.

“This long-term decline is largely attributable to poor governance.”