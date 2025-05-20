Upper Crust owner unveils cost-cutting plan and delays listing Indian business

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza owner SSP has launched a plan to cut costs and said it would postpone the flotation of its Indian business due to market woes.

The group, which runs food outlets at travel locations such as airports and train stations, said it was launching a “substantial”, group-wide, cost-cutting overhaul throughout the next six months amid a more uncertain economic outlook.

SSP signalled potential job cuts under the plan, as it said it would “scale back our support costs” to “reduce duplication and complexity”.

It declined to comment on the possible jobs impact, but said it would also be looking to make savings through other efforts including supply chains, menu changes and staff rota management.

The group said the move comes amid a “heightened level of uncertainty” across some travel markets, in particular in North America due to recent “geopolitical events”.

“We believe it is prudent to plan for a degree of ongoing uncertainty of demand through the second half,” it added.

Turbulent stock market conditions in India have also seen it put back the planned listing of Travel Food Services, which it runs with K Hospitality in India.

In the UK, where it runs 55 franchised Marks & Spencer outlets, the group said recent trading had seen like-for-like sales rise 10% in the six weeks to May 11 despite a “modest” impact from the M&S cyber attack disruption.

Patrick Coveney, chief executive of SSP Group, said: “We recognise the importance of driving enhanced performance, and we are executing against our agenda to achieve this.

“Our accelerated actions include a decisive turnaround plan for our Continental European business, a programme to deliver the full benefits of recent strategic and capital investments and a further step up in initiatives to deliver cost efficiencies.”

Half-year results on Tuesday showed underlying operating profits lifted 20% to £45 million in the six months to the end of March.

On a statutory basis, it swung to a pre-tax loss of £37 million from profits of £13 million a year earlier.