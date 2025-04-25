University urged to vow no compulsory job cuts after 350 staff opt to leave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edinburgh University staff have called on their employer to rule out compulsory job cuts after its principal said 350 workers have chosen to take voluntary redundancy.

The institution announced earlier this year that it would have to cut £140 million from its budget to plug a black hole, with job cuts likely.

Principal professor Sir Peter Mathieson on Thursday announced that the university’s voluntary severance scheme had concluded and around 350 staff had opted for voluntary redundancy.

He said the severances would save the institution around £18 million in year-on-year savings.

Responding to the announcement, the University and College Union (UCU), said on Friday this should prevent the university from making any forced redundancies.

UCU is currently in dispute with Edinburgh University over the employer’s failure to rule out compulsory redundancies, and it is balloting members on industrial action in response.

UCU Edinburgh branch president Sophia Woodman said: “The campus unions at Edinburgh are deeply disappointed that despite making savings from the voluntary severance scheme, university management is refusing to rule out further job cuts.

“Edinburgh is not in deficit, and there is no need for the extreme cuts being proposed.

“UCU is currently balloting members at Edinburgh University for industrial action over the employer’s failure to rule out compulsory redundancies.

“We urge management to return to negotiations to avert strike action.”

UCU general secretary Jo Grady added: “Continuing with this threat to jobs at the university, when significant savings have been made and when this is not a university in deficit, is ludicrous.

“Edinburgh University is one of Scotland’s oldest and most respected universities with an unparalleled reputation internationally.

“University leaders need to reconsider these brutal cuts and focus on their responsibility to protect workers’ jobs and the university’s reputation and future.”

The University of Edinburgh has been contacted for comment.