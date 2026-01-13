The Gym Group says weight-loss jab trend helping boost business

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of The Gym Group has said weight-loss drugs are boosting demand across its fitness chain as people look to keep the weight off from jabs and maintain muscle mass.

Will Orr, chief executive of the low-cost gym firm, told the Press Association the company was “absolutely” seeing the impact of GLP-1s as a “tailwind and contributory factor” for the business, viewing their rise as an opportunity “to help people sustain the results that might come from GLP-1s”.

Last week, a study by the University of Oxford suggested people on fat-loss jabs needed ongoing support through diet and exercise to stop regaining the weight, while separate research from University College London (UCL) and the University of Cambridge found people taking jabs may be vulnerable to muscle loss.

Mr Orr said building strength at the gym was important for people on these jabs, as “GLP-1s can reduce muscle density”.

Analysts at Peel Hunt cited GLP-1 medications, along with Gen Z viewing fitness as “mandatory”, as being key contributors to continued demand for the group’s gyms, as it said the company “should be a core leisure holding with plenty of growth to look forward to”.

But Mr Orr said he thought there was a wider health trend that was there before GLP-1s, calling health, fitness and wellness “juggernaut trends that are not going anywhere”.

The comment came as The Gym Group announced plans to open 75 new sites over the next three years, 25 more than previously stated, after reporting strong revenue growth and rising membership numbers.

The firm reported strong top-line growth in a pre-close trading update on Tuesday, with like-for-like revenue up 3% year-on-year, while total revenue rose 8% to £244.9 million for the year ended December 31.

Owing to its strong trading performance, the firm now says it expects to open 75 new sites over the next three years, up from 50, with 20 new sites set to open in 2026.

Mr Orr said the company sees “significant opportunities ahead in a market with structural growth tailwinds”, and will therefore accelerate its “organically funded rollout to around 75 new sites over the next three years”.

Gym membership also grew by 4% over the year, up from 891,000 to 923,000.

The company has previously pointed to strong demand from health-conscious Gen Z helping to boost membership numbers, with around 40% of members now coming from the younger generation, highlighting interest in the group’s value-focused offer.

The Gym Group currently operates 260 sites across the UK, with around 70 million visits a year.

“We entered the key new year member recruitment period well prepared, and our high-value, low-cost offering, enabled by an advantage business model, continues to resonate strongly with consumers”, Mr Orr said.

Analysts at Jefferies said the group’s trading update demonstrates an “all-round positive performance”, citing “positive openings, yield progress and membership gains”, and said they expect the momentum to continue into 2026.

The group also said it met its target of opening between 14 and 16 sites in 2025, completing 16 openings during the year.

It also announced plans to begin a £10 million share buyback programme, funded by surplus cash, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The Gym Group is due to publish its full-year results on March 11.