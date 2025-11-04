Strike action at defence company Leonardo UK suspended as new pay offer tabled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A union has suspended strikes at defence and aerospace manufacturer Leonardo UK after a new pay offer was tabled by the company.

Unite had previously said more than 3,000 workers at Leonardo UK’s facilities in Scotland and England would walk out in a series of strikes starting on Wednesday.

The company is involved in a number of defence projects, with its site in Edinburgh producing advanced radars for military aircraft.

Following last-minute talks, union officials said the strikes due to begin this week would be suspended, as the new offer is put to members in a ballot.

Unite said strike action would still go ahead later in the month if the latest offer is rejected.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said on Tuesday: “As an act of good faith, Unite has suspended tomorrow’s strike action to allow a ballot of our members to take place.

“The threat of action has brought Leonardo back to the table with a new and improved offer and we will now consult our members.”

Unite said if the offer is rejected, strike action will still take place on November 12 and 13 in Yeovil, Luton and Basildon, and on November 10 to 18 in Edinburgh and Newcastle.