Independent
Glasgow Airport strike may have significant impact we are keen to avoid – union

Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said Glasgow Airport Ltd are refusing to meet with the union.

Neil Pooran
Friday 04 July 2025 03:51 EDT
Industrial action could take place during the busy summer months (Danny Lawson/PA)
Industrial action could take place during the busy summer months (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Strikes at Glasgow Airport could cause “a significant impact which we are keen to avoid”, a union official has said.

Unite has said around 450 workers are on course for strike action over the busy summer period as part of three pay disputes.

The three companies involved are are Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, and Swissport.

However, Unite has said it will be taking new offers from ICTS Central Search and Swissport to a further ballot of members next week.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said Glasgow Airport Ltd are refusing to meet with the union.

The union represents around 100 staff which are employed by the airport.

Mr McIlvogue accused the airport of negotiating in “bad faith” and having forced them into an industrial action ballot, which led to 98.7% being willing to take action.

Staff could take strike action on July 18, he said, with those potentially involved including “airfield ops, the ambassadors, the engineers, the managers”.

Mr McIlvogue said: “It could have a significant impact which we are keen to avoid. This is a call for them to get back around the table

“That’s what we’re asking for today – we’re keen to avoid disruption, we don’t want to affect the travelling public.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “We are reviewing the ballot results and remain open to finding a sensible resolution.”

