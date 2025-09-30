125 jobs to be axed at Lindsey oil refinery after administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost a third of workers at the Prax Lindsey oil refinery are to be made redundant after it fell into administration.

The Insolvency Service said on Tuesday that 125 jobs will be cut at the site by the end of October.

It will leave 255 workers at the oil refinery in North Killingholme, North Lincolnshire as the official receiver continues to seek a rescue deal for the business.

The Government’s official receiver took control of the operation, which is one the UK’s few oil refineries, after owner Prax Group collapsed into insolvency in June.

A spokeswoman for the Insolvency Service said: “This decision was not taken lightly and follows a thorough review of all aspects of the business, following its insolvency.

“We understand that this a very difficult time for all those affected by this decision, and the Insolvency Service will fully support employees subject to redundancy via the redundancy payments service.

“The site remains safe, and the official receiver continues to prioritise health and safety at the site alongside the ongoing process to secure the sale of the refinery.

“The conduct of the company and its directors, following the liquidation of Prax Oil Refinery, remains the subject of an ongoing Insolvency Service investigation.”

Unions have said the job cut plans come despite “at least two bids” to buy and operate the facility as a going concern.

The Unite union has raised concerns it believes the preferred bidder of the official receiver wishes to “mothball the site” and use it as a storage terminal.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government has been tin eared to the plight of workers at the second oil refinery facing closure in less than a year.

“This makes a mockery of government promises to protect workers and its plan for net zero.

“The Government had promised to ensure that job focused bids would be the priority at Lindsey, yet prior to bids even being considered, they are already issuing redundancy notices.”