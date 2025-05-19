UK-EU deal hailed as milestone but is ‘just the beginning’, says industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s new deal with the EU marks a “turning point” that will boost UK businesses and help ease cost pressures for hospitality firms, industry groups have said.

The new deal was widely welcomed across business sectors for helping cut red tape and reducing checks on food exports, while also freeing up the movement of young people to help with staffing and hiring.

But trade unions and businesses also said it was “just the beginning”, with further details to be ironed out.

Economists said they were also doubtful that it would be a significant shot in the arm for the economy or the UK’s public finances.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said: “Today’s summit marks a turning point in UK/EU relations which puts our trade relationship at the forefront of our partnership going forward.

“For four years, businesses have fought hard to sustain sales to the EU in the face of a rising tide of costs and paperwork which has severely dented their competitiveness.

“A permanent deal to remove unnecessary checks on food and drink exports in both directions is a huge boost; it will cut costs, reduce waste and increase sales.”

She added: “This summit also saw encouraging movement on other issues that have long been a thorn in the side of many firms.

“A commitment to focus on securing a youth mobility scheme and linking our emission trading schemes will make life simpler and less costly for many businesses.”

UKHospitality said the deal would “help to further increase access to high-quality, affordable food and drink for business and consumers alike”.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, also cheered the plans to allow a youth experience scheme.

“Not only does it provide economic benefits, but it also provides new opportunities for critical cultural exchange, which ultimately delivers richer experiences for customers,” she said.

“I urge both parties to pursue a model with maximum flexibility, and mirroring existing schemes with Australia and New Zealand is a sensible approach.”

But the Institute of Directors (IoD) said while the reset of relations with the EU “heralds a new era of collaboration”, further work was needed.

Emma Rowland, trade policy adviser at IoD, said: “We recognise that this is just the beginning.

“With elements not yet set in stone, there will be further effort required to ensure that what has been promised is delivered for the benefit of the UK economy, the business environment and wider British society.”

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) added: “Governments on both sides of the channel must continue with an ambitious approach, including a shared commitment to strong employment rights and collective bargaining.”

James Smith, economist at ING, said the deal was a “no game-changer” for the economy.

He said: “Monday’s European deal with Britain is a positive first step, but it won’t massively boost the economy, nor help avoid tax rises in the autumn.

“Further regulatory alignment might do that and would help boost sterling.

“But existing UK and EU red lines make that a daunting task.”