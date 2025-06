UK growth downgraded as global economy dragged by Trump trade wars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK economic forecasts have been downgraded for the next two years as trade tensions linked to US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans hit the global economy, according to a new report.

The Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has also cut its projections for global growth in 2025 and 2026.

Economists from the influential organisation cautioned that the global outlook is “becoming increasingly challenging”.

In the UK, the economy is expected to grow by 1.3% this year, with the OECD cutting its previous forecast of 1.4%.

It also reduced its prediction for 2026 from 1.2% in its March report to 1%, blaming the cuts to forecasts on “heightened trade tensions, tighter financial conditions, and elevated uncertainty”.

The report added: “Inflationary pressures will initially linger, due to higher import prices and robust wage growth in 2025, but subside over 2026, as spare capacity emerges and the labour market loosens.”

The OECD also highlighted that substantial debt payments will continue to weigh on the UK’s state finances and “push up public debt”.

It comes despite the Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ pledge to reduce the debt burden.

The UK economy grew by 0.7% over the first quarter of the year but the OECD highlighted that “momentum in weakening” as business sentiment deteriorates.

Businesses have been affected by heightened uncertainty linked to US tariff plans, which were initially launched at the start of April but have seen certain policies change over the past two months.

The OECD said on Tuesday that it expects global economic growth to slow to 2.9% this year and in 2026 from 3.3% in 2024, on the assumption “that tariff rates as of mid-May are sustained despite ongoing legal challenges”.

It highlighted that this slowdown is set to be concentrated in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China.