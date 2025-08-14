UK economic growth slows amid pressure on business and Trump trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Growth in the UK economy slowed in the second quarter of this year amid pressure from tariff uncertainty and tax increases, new official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.3 per cent between April and June after 0.7 per cent growth in the first three months of the year.

However, the figure was stronger than the 0.1 per cent level widely expected by economists after an uptick in activity in June and revised data for earlier in the quarter.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the economic figures were “positive” but added that there is “more to do” to drive growth in the economy.

The latest figures showed the UK economy grew by 0.4 per cent in June.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves ( PA )

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Growth slowed in the second quarter after a strong start to the year.

“The economy was weak across April and May, with some activity having been brought forward to February and March ahead of stamp duty and tariff changes, but then recovered strongly in June.

“Across the second quarter as a whole, growth was led by services, with computer programming, health and vehicle leasing growing.”

Growth in June was also stronger than expected, bouncing back after two consecutive months of decline.

The month was boosted by a “strong” performance for scientific research and development, engineering and car sales.

Within the production sector, there was a strong growth in the manufacturing of electronics.

June’s 0.4 per cent reading comes after the economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in both April and May.

The ONS confirmed that April’s economic decline was weaker than expected after receiving more data, having originally estimated a drop of 0.3 per cent for the month.

Ms Reeves said: “Today’s economic figures are positive with a strong start to the year and continued growth in the second quarter.

“But there is more to do to deliver an economy that works for working people.”