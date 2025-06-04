UK service sector returns to growth as tariff concerns ease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Activity in the UK’s service sector returned to growth last month amid improving customer confidence and reduced tariff concerns, figures show.

However, firms also reported a slowdown in price inflation for the month despite recent cost increases, such as higher wage bills.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey scored 50.9 in May, rising from the 27-month low of 49.0 reported in April.

Any reading above 50 means the sector is growing, while a score below means it is contracting.

The new figure was stronger than the 50.2 reading predicted by a consensus of economists.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The service sector regained its poise in May as receding concerns about US tariffs, recovering global financial markets and greater confidence among clients all helped to support output growth.

“Although only marginal, the upturn in service sector activity was stronger than first estimated in May.

“Output growth expectations for the year ahead also rebounded after April’s tariff-related slump.”

It comes after the US and UK governments agreed an arrangement which will reduce previously-expected tariffs on a raft of goods being imported to America.

In May, the US said UK aluminium and steel imports are set to be tariff-free once a trade deal between the nations in ratified, while a set number of car imports will also face lower rates.

The report also showed optimism among businesses rose to its highest level since October 2024, reflecting improving hopes about domestic trade.

Nevertheless, service companies also highlighted that elevated business uncertainty and pressure on budgets linked to higher labour costs “continued to dampen demand”.

Companies in the sector reported total new work decreased for the fourth time in the past five months despite export sales broadly stabilising.

Meanwhile, the overall rate of inflation in the sector eased slightly but was still close to levels not seen since the summer of 2023, with firms linking this to increases in the national minimum wage and national insurance contributions.

However, inflation on prices charged to customers dropped to a seven-month low due to increased competition.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “UK growth has passed the worst as President Trump walking back his more ruinous tariffs cuts the panic that took hold in April.

“Take out the overly large response of business sentiment to uncertainty, as well as smoothing through volatility, and services business sentiment has been steady since October at a level consistent with only slightly below potential GDP growth.

“We estimate that the average PMI in April and May points to a much stronger final estimate of 0.5% quarter-to-quarter GDP growth once we control for uncertainty.”