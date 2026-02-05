Construction sector ‘exits tailspin’ but housebuilding remains weak spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s construction sector has shown signs of pulling out of its “tailspin”, but the housebuilding sector remains under pressure, according to a report.

The latest S&P Global UK construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 46.4 for January, marking a sharp improvement from December’s five-and-a-half-year low of 40.1 – and the best result since June last year.

Most economists had expected a reading of 42 for last month.

But the reading remained below the 50 level threshold, indicating activity in the sector remains in contraction.

Builders surveyed in the report said they were seeing a gradual turnaround in sales pipelines, with business optimism the highest since last May.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “January data provided encouraging signs that the UK construction sector has exited its tailspin, and firms are becoming more hopeful that new projects will get back on track in 2026.”

He added: “Construction companies noted subdued underlying demand due to fragile client confidence and elevated risk aversion, but there were some reports of improving investment sentiment and greater sales enquiries at the start of the year.

“As a result, business activity expectations rebounded to an eight-month high, while the pace of job losses moderated.”

Housebuilding activity remained the weakest in the sector last month, though the pace of decline eased to its slowest for three months.

Costs also continued to weigh on builders, with those surveyed reporting that suppliers were passing on higher material costs and wage bills following last year’s national insurance contribution hike and minimum wage increases.

This continued to impact jobs in the sector, with the latest data signalling a “solid reduction in staffing numbers”, which extended the current period of job losses to 13 months – albeit at a more moderate pace, according to the report.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, a senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the PMI reading suggests “sentiment amongst builders is recovering slowly as policy uncertainty eases”.

He said: “Ultimately, we expect output in the construction to rise only slowly over the coming year, as the [Bank of England’s] Monetary Policy Committee reaches the end of its cutting cycle and borrowing costs remain high.

“The Government prioritising welfare spending over investment also means builders will have few tailwinds for activity in 2026.”