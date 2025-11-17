Government to ban resale of tickets above face value amid tout crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government is set to ban the reselling of live event tickets for profit in a significant move against touts and secondary ticketing platforms.

Ministers are expected to unveil plans to tackle sites that offer tickets at several times their original face value.

This initiative aligns with Labour’s manifesto pledge for stronger consumer protections, aiming to prevent individuals from being scammed or priced out of events.

Touts often deploy bots to acquire tickets in bulk upon release, subsequently selling them for substantial mark-ups online.

A previous consultation had explored capping resale costs at up to 30 per cent above face value.

But reports in the Guardian and Financial Times revealed ministers were expected to set the limit at the face value, although fees could still be charged on top of that price.

The Government declined to comment on the reports.

The move, which could be announced on Wednesday, follows a campaign by some of the biggest names in music to cut costs for fans.

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Radiohead were last week among artists urging the government to honour the pledge to cap resale prices.

The Cure’s Robert Smith, New Order, Mark Knopfler, Iron Maiden, PJ Harvey and Mercury Prize-winner Sam Fender joined them in signing a statement calling for a cap to “restore faith in the ticketing system” and “help democratise public access to the arts”.

Other signatories included the watchdog Which?, FanFair Alliance, O2, the Football Supporters’ Association and organisations representing the music and theatre industries, venues, managers and ticket retailers.

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said: “This is great news for music and sports fans.

Dua Lipa was among a number of artists who signed a statement calling for a cap to “restore faith in the ticketing system” and “help democratise public access to the arts” ( Yui Mok/PA )

“A price cap set at the ticket’s original face value plus fees will rein in professional touts and put tickets back in the hands of real fans.

“For far too long, music and sports fans who missed out on tickets in the initial sales have been ripped off by touts on secondary ticketing sites and forced to pay over the odds to see their favourite artist perform or watch their team play.

“The Government must listen to our coalition of performers, fans, consumer groups and the UK music industry and show that the price cap is a priority by including the necessary legislation in the King’s Speech.”

Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation Entertainment backed the move.

In a statement the firm said: “Live Nation fully supports the UK Government’s plan to ban ticket resale above face value.

“Ticketmaster already limits all resale in the UK to face value prices and this is another major step forward for fans, cracking down on exploitative touting to help keep live events accessible. We encourage others around the world to adopt similar fan-first policies.”

But resale firm StubHub warned the move could fuel the black market in tickets.

A spokesman for StubHub International said: “The Government’s intention to implement a price cap on the resale of live event tickets will condemn fans to take risks to see their favourite live events.

“With a price cap on regulated marketplaces, ticket transactions will move to black markets.

“When a regulated market becomes a black market, only bad things happen for consumers. Fraud, fear and zero recourse.”

A Viagogo spokesman said: “Evidence shows price caps have repeatedly failed fans, in countries like Ireland and Australia fraud rates are nearly four times higher than in the UK as price caps push consumers towards unregulated sites.”