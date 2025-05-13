Thames Water warns customers of potential restrictions as drought risk looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water bosses have warned customers of potential restrictions this summer amid a looming risk of drought.

Appearing before MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Thames Water chief executive Chris Weston said the company is doing “all we need to” to prepare for potential water shortages.

He said the utility giant has learned the lessons of 2022, when it was reported the firm came “dangerously close” to running out of water amid drought and record heatwaves.

But while he said he is confident the company will not run out of water, he raised the possibility of curbing customers’ water use depending on the weather in the coming weeks.

Thames Water is the UK’s biggest water company, serving 16 million customers in the South East of England, a heavily water-stressed area of the country.

The Environment Agency has warned of the potential risk of drought this summer following the driest start to spring in England for 61 years.

While there are currently no hosepipe bans planned, water companies might have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead, the regulator has warned.

Mr Weston said the company is going through a process of making sure assets are available, reservoirs are as full as possible, and that critical maintenance is carried out, “so we are as prepared as best we can be for a drought”.

The business is also starting to communicate with its customers about the importance of conserving water, he added.

“At the moment, from what I can see, we have learned the lessons from the situation in 2022 and we are doing all we need to do at the moment to prepare for water shortages,” he told MPs.

“I hope that is not necessary,” he added.

“I am confident we won’t run out of water, I’m not confident we won’t have to restrict usage, because that will depend on what the weather does and what rainfall happens between now and the summer.”

He also told MPs that Thames Water’s £250 million desalination plant, which is intended to provide drinking water supplies from seawater, will not be working this year to meet potential water shortages, in the same way it was out of order in 2022.

Mr Weston labelled the facility a “bad investment”, and said he wondered why it had been built in the first place.