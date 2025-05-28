Thames Water fined record £123m over sewage breaches and dividend payments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water has been fined a record £122.7 million after it was found to have broken rules over sewage treatment and paying out dividends.

An investigation into Thames’ sewage treatment works found “a series of failures by the company to build, maintain and operate adequate infrastructure,” said water regulator Ofwat.

The money must be paid by Thames and its investors, not by customers, the watchdog added.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “This is a clear-cut case where Thames Water has let down its customers and failed to protect the environment.”

Water companies have faced public outrage over the extent of pollution, rising bills, high dividends, and executive pay and bonuses.

Thames hiked consumer water bills for its 16 million customers by an average of 31% in April, but it is also in about £19 billion of debt and is trying to restructure its finances via a sale to US investment firm KKR.

Ofwat, meanwhile, is under pressure to show it is holding firms to account amid a Government review into how the industry is regulated.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “The era of profiting from failure is over. The Government is cleaning up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.”

The utility giant will pay £104.5 million for the sewage probe, plus £18.2 million for breaking rules over dividend payments, the industry’s first dividend-related fine.

Ofwat pointed to nearly £170 million-worth of dividend payments in October 2023 and March 2024, which Mr Black said were “undeserved”.

The wastewater fine was first proposed last year and confirmed on Wednesday.

A Thames spokesman said it takes its environmental responsibilities “very seriously” and said it was making progress addressing the issues.

Earlier in May, chief executive Chris Weston told MPs that if the company faced fines that were too high, it would struggle to get new investment.

Mike Keil, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water, said it was a “serious betrayal of customers and the environment”.

Others, including the Liberal Democrats and campaign group River Action, called for Thames to be nationalised.

Tim Farron, the Lib Dems’ environment spokesperson, said Thames “needs to be turned into a public benefit company and Ofwat needs to be scrapped and replaced with a real regulator with teeth”.