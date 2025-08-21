Tesco raises price of meal deal by 25p

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s biggest supermarket, Tesco, has increased the price of its lunchtime meal deal by 25p.

The chain said its meal deal has risen from £3.60 to £3.85 for Clubcard members, and from £4 to £4.25 for shoppers without a loyalty card.

Some 80% of Tesco’s customers use Clubcard when buying a lunchtime meal deal, the supermarket said.

The loyalty scheme offers discounted prices on selected items and the opportunity for customers to earn points on their shopping.

Most major supermarkets have their own version of a loyalty card, in a bid to retain customers at a time of fierce competition in the sector.

Tesco’s “premium” meal deal has also risen from £5 to £5.50 for those with a Clubcard, and from £5.50 to £6 for those without.

A spokeswoman for Tesco said its meal deal, which contains a main, snack and drink, “remains great value” and was an “ideal way to grab lunch on the go”.

The most popular items are the chicken club sandwich for main, the egg protein pot as the snack, and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

There are thought to be more than 20 million possible combinations of Tesco’s meal deal.

The price hike has come on the same day that Tesco signed a letter warning the Chancellor that food inflation was expected to reach 6% later this year.

The letter, sent by the British Retail Consortium and signed by more than 60 retail bosses, said it was “becoming more and more challenging” for firms to “absorb the cost pressures we face”.

The prices of certain items like coffee, tea, milk, eggs, chocolate and soft drinks have surged recently.