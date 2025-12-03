Major UK supermarket to give away ‘wonky’ Christmas trees for one day only
The trees will be available to shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis
Tesco is set to distribute hundreds of 'wonky' Christmas trees this year in a bid to encourage customers to embrace the "imperfect side of the festive season".
These unique trees will be available at select stores for one day only, Saturday 6 December, with the supermarket suggesting recipients consider a donation to food charities Fareshare and Trussell.
Typically deemed unsellable due to minor imperfections such as unevenly spaced branches or leaning "ever-so-slightly to the side", the retailer stated the initiative offers them a "second chance at fulfilling their Christmas destiny".
The initiative comes as a Tesco survey revealed almost a quarter of Britons (24 per cent) typically erect their Christmas tree during the second weekend of December.
The poll also highlighted that more than two-thirds (68 per cent) found the idea of decorating their tree more enchanting than the reality.
Common festive frustrations included 40 per cent expecting to smash a bauble, 26 per cent reporting their tree had been pulled over by a pet, and 23 per cent discovering their lights no longer worked only after completing the decoration.
However 87 per cent of people agreed that Christmas did not need to be “perfect” to be special, and 74 per cent believed it was the imperfect moments that made the season “feel like Christmas”.
The trees will be available to shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am on 6 December, with one tree per household.
They will be on offer at Colney Hatch Extra, Borehamwood Extra, Hammersmith, Southport Extra, Goole Superstore, Glossop Superstore, Bristol Brislington Extra, Cardiff Extra, Dundee Riverside Extra and Glasgow Maryhill Extra.
It comes as many Brits prepare to decorate their homes this Christmas. A poll found that the first weekend of the month is when 33 per cent of people put up their tree.
As that falls slightly later this year, with the first December weekend not happening until Saturday 6 and Sunday 7, many have gone for the first Sunday of Advent, 30 November, instead.
Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between 22-28 August and 1-2 December.