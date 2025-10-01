Greggs sales growth cools after July heatwave deters consumers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs has revealed its sales rose in recent months but blamed unusually hot July weather and a tough consumer backdrop for a slowdown in growth.

The high street bakery chain, with 2,675 shops in the UK, has continued to expand its sprawling estate across the country.

It reported a 6.1% increase in sales over the third quarter of 2025, compared with the same period a year ago.

On a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact of new shop openings, sales growth across company-managed shops slowed to 1.5% year on year.

It also marks a slowdown from the 2.6% like-for-like growth recorded over the first half of the year.

Unusually hot weather held back sales in July as shoppers made the most of the sunny conditions, but trading got on the front foot again in August and September, Greggs told investors.

The bakery chain highlighted the expansion of its menu, including high-protein options like egg pots and protein shakes, and seasonal items such as its pumpkin spice latte and toffee fudge muffin.

It has also continued to open new shops recently in Tesco and Sainsbury’s as part of a partnership with the supermarket chains, as well as relocating smaller shops to better locations.

Total openings on a net basis, which subtracts the number of closures, were 57 so far this year.

Greggs said it was now expecting 120 net new openings for the year as a whole, which would be slightly lower than its previous target.

The company told investors it was making “progress despite challenging market conditions”, indicating that consumer confidence has remained weak.