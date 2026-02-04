Watches of Switzerland hikes annual sales outlook on ‘strong’ festive demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland has upgraded its sales outlook thanks to demand over the key festive season.

The London-listed group said sales growth was better than it expected over its third quarter to January 25, with “strong” trading over the Christmas and holiday period.

Demand for its luxury brands, such as Rolex and Omega watches, continues to outstrip supply in the UK and US, according to the group.

The group hiked its guidance for full-year sales growth, on a constant currency basis, to between 9% and 11%, up from the 6% to 10% previous range, as it also said a recent deal should help boost trading.

It has bought a majority stake in US family-owned watch and jewellery chain Deutsch & Deutsch, which will see it add four Rolex-anchored showrooms in Texas.

But the firm also trimmed its outlook for underlying earnings margins, which offset the sales growth upgrade and left shares nearly 1% lower in Wednesday morning trading.

The group said it expects profitability to improve in the second half of the year compared with the first six months.

Brian Duffy, chief executive of Watches of Switzerland, said: “I am pleased to report another period of strong performance, building on the sales momentum established in the first half and reflecting strong trading over the holiday period.

“It is particularly pleasing to be achieving these results despite an unusually volatile operating environment, including macroeconomic uncertainty and tariffs, and is testament to the collective contribution of our colleagues which will be reflected through our staff incentive arrangements,” he added.

The luxury watches sector has been impacted by higher tariffs imposed on Switzerland by US president Donald Trump.

An agreement was struck last November between the US and Switzerland which reduced the tax on Swiss imports into the US from 39% to 15%.