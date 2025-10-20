SlimFast UK and Europe snapped up by Supreme for £20.1m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

SlimFast’s UK and European business has been snapped up by Typhoo owner Supreme in a £20.1 million deal.

Irish nutrition firm Glanbia has sold off the meal replacement powders business amid pressure on the brand from the rapid growth of weight loss drugs, such as Mounjaro and Wegovy.

It had put the business up for sale earlier this year after the European operations dragged on stronger trading in the US.

Consumer goods business Supreme said it has bought the business for a total of £20.1 million, including a deferred payment of £9 million due in 15 months’ time.

It said the SlimFast brand will complement and expand its current drink and wellness operation.

Supreme has shifted away from disposable vapes in recent years to grow its food, drink and nutrition divisions through a series of acquisitions, including deals to buy tea brand Typhoo, soft drinks firm Clearly Drinks and sports nutrition supplier FoodIQ.

The new owner said the deal is part of a strategy to snap up recognisable brands in the consumer space.

SlimFast’s UK and European assets reported unaudited revenue of £25.5 million and adjusted gross profit of £9.7 million last year.

Supreme told shareholders that it plans to move manufacturing of all its powder products inhouse to improve profitability.

Sandy Chadha, chief executive of Supreme, said: “We are excited to have acquired such an iconic brand in SlimFast, which we believe is highly complementary to our existing drinks and wellness category.

“Under our ownership and track record for product innovation, we believe the commercial opportunities to both enhance and broaden SlimFast’s market presence make it an ideal addition to our business.”