Subway workers vote to strike in row over pay and working conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Subway workers who feel “devalued and ignored” have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay and working conditions, a union has said.

Unite said more than 100 staff employed in Glasgow’s Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) subway voted by 97.5% in favour of industrial action, with a series of 24-hour stoppages planned later this month.

Strikes are to take place on June 21, 25, 27 and 28 while an overtime ban will be in place from June 13.

The union warned that chronic under-staffing has led to the subway system struggling, with train drivers and station staff often working up to 10 hours over their contract of 39 hours per week.

Unite said that SPT has not made any improvements, and that staff are frequently called in to work additional shifts at short notice.

The subway system will be closed on the day of the Punk All Dayer festival in Bellahouston Park, which features acts like the Sex Pistols, Sting, Simple Minds and Stereophonics.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Glasgow subway members membership feel totally devalued and ignored.

“We will not tolerate our members being exhausted and underpaid. The subway system is running on empty.

“SPT has had every opportunity to resolve the chronic issues that have resulted in this dispute but have chosen not to act.”

Andrew Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: “The strike action will cause major disruption across the subway system but this is entirely the fault of SPT’s management which has continuously ignored the workers’ concerns about being overstretched and under-staffed.”

SPT said it is “disappointed” workers have resorted to striking, but maintained it will work with the union to resolve any issues.

Director of transport operations Richard Robinson said: “We have been notified by the Unite the Union that it intends to ask its members to take strike action on June 21, 25, 27 and 28.

“SPT is currently looking at what this means for services on those days.

“While we are disappointed that Unite has chosen to take this action while we are still in active discussions, SPT remains committed to working with Unite to resolve all issues as we plan for future working arrangements for the Subway.”