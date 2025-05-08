Starmer and Trump hail ‘historic day’ as UK and US agree trade deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The conclusion of a US-UK trade agreement is a “fantastic, historic day”, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he and Donald Trump formally announced the deal.

Speaking to Sir Keir from the White House, the US President said the agreement was a “great deal for both countries”.

Mr Trump said the “final details” of the agreement were still being “written up”, adding: “The actual deal is a very conclusive one we think, just about everything has been approved.”

The Government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.

Ministers are expected to update MPs on the talks with the US with a statement in the Commons later.

The deal with the UK will be the first agreement since Mr Trump announced the “liberation day” tariffs on countries around the world.

Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on American products, as well as changing the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies.

But the Government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in America regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech.