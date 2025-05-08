Starmer and Trump hail ‘historic day’ as UK and US agree trade deal
Speaking to Sir Keir from the White House, the US President said the agreement was a “great deal for both countries”.
The conclusion of a US-UK trade agreement is a “fantastic, historic day”, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he and Donald Trump formally announced the deal.
Mr Trump said the “final details” of the agreement were still being “written up”, adding: “The actual deal is a very conclusive one we think, just about everything has been approved.”
The Government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.
Ministers are expected to update MPs on the talks with the US with a statement in the Commons later.
The deal with the UK will be the first agreement since Mr Trump announced the “liberation day” tariffs on countries around the world.
Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on American products, as well as changing the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies.
But the Government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in America regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech.