PZ Cussons pulls out of auctioning off self-tanning brand St Tropez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of St Tropez has decided to hold on to the struggling self-tanning brand more than a year after putting it up for sale.

PZ Cussons, the consumer goods firm which owns a raft of labels including Imperial Leather, Carex, and Sanctuary Spa, said staff will be incentivised to boost the brand’s performance.

It told investors in April last year that it was looking to sell St Tropez to an owner “better placed to capture the brand’s significant long-term potential”.

PZ Cussons bought the beauty business for £62.5 million in 2010, and it has become one of the UK’s biggest self-tanning brands sold in retailers across the country.

However, it has struggled against weaker demand in the US, reporting a double-digit drop in sales over the latest financial year.

The Manchester-based company told investors on Thursday that it had run an “extensive auction process which resulted in a number of offers being received”.

But at the same time, the board explored alternative options which it said “could create more value for shareholders” than accepting any of the offers on the table.

“As such, and after careful evaluation of the offers received, the board has decided to retain St Tropez and set a new strategic direction for the brand,” it said.

The team leading the brand will be incentivised to drive its value – while it also set out plans to partner with a US-based business to boost sales across the nation.

PZ Cussons’ chief executive Jonathan Myers said the changes mean he is “confident in the future of the brand as part of the PZ Cussons portfolio”.