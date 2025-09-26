Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

SSE Airtricity to increase prices from November 1

SSE is to increase standard variable electricity tariff by 4%.

Rebecca Black
Friday 26 September 2025 08:57 EDT
Raymond Gormley, head of energy at the Consumer Council, said the increase is down to rising costs for suppliers (PA) (PA Wire)

A second electricity supplier in Northern Ireland has announced a 4% price hike.

The region’s second biggest energy supplier, SSE Airtricity, will increase its standard variable electricity tariff by 4% from November 1.

That will see the bill of a typical SSE Airtricity credit customer on a standard variable tariff rise by around £45 per year.

Earlier this month, Power NI announced an electricity price tariff rise of 4% to apply from October 1.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy at the Consumer Council, said the increase is down to rising costs for suppliers.

“From November, those SSE customers on a standard variable rate will see their annual electricity cost increase to around £1,227,” he said.

“While this is unwelcome news for SSE consumers, we are aware the main drivers for this are rising network and operator-related charges.”

He added: “We would encourage consumers to think about the way they pay for their energy and see if they can reduce their energy costs.

“Being on a standard tariff and paying on receipt of a bill is the most expensive way to pay for your electricity.

“Switching payment option, changing billing method, or even switching supplier may save you money.”

