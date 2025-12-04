Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

New electric car market suffers smallest growth since December 2023

The overall new car market fell by 1.6% last month, with 151,154 new cars registered.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 04 December 2025 04:17 EST
Some 39,965 new pure battery electric cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Some 39,965 new pure battery electric cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

November was the new electric car market’s weakest month of growth in nearly two years, figures show.

Some 39,965 new pure battery electric cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That was up 3.6% from November 2024, which was the smallest year-on-year increase since December 2023, when registrations declined by 34.2%.

That sharp fall was attributed to supply chain issues and a stronger than usual December 2022.

The overall new car market fell by 1.6% last month, with 151,154 new cars registered.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in