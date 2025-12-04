New electric car market suffers smallest growth since December 2023

November was the new electric car market’s weakest month of growth in nearly two years, figures show.
Some 39,965 new pure battery electric cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.
That was up 3.6% from November 2024, which was the smallest year-on-year increase since December 2023, when registrations declined by 34.2%.
That sharp fall was attributed to supply chain issues and a stronger than usual December 2022.
The overall new car market fell by 1.6% last month, with 151,154 new cars registered.