Sky puts 900 jobs at risk as media giant focuses on streaming
Two thirds of those at risk are expected to be made redundant
Sky is poised to cut approximately 600 jobs within its UK technology division, following the launch of new streaming platforms.
The media giant has begun a consultation process affecting some 900 employees, with roughly two-thirds of these roles expected to be made redundant.
Staff at sites in Leeds, Livingston, and Osterley are among those impacted.
This move to simplify its teams comes after significant investment in Sky's TV platforms, broadband services, and mobile infrastructure.
The company now wants to focus on running its existing services.
A spokeswoman for Sky said: “Over the past few years, Sky has launched a set of market-leading products including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and our full fibre broadband service.
“These products are now firmly established and used by millions of customers, strengthening Sky’s reputation for innovation and great service.
“As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation.”
The plans are understood not to be a cost-cutting exercise – rather the broadcaster wants to refocus efforts on improving its platforms, instead of creating new ones.
The firm, which is owned by the US’s Comcast, has been leaning more heavily on its technology operations around the world.
The job reductions are understood not to be based on individual performance, and there will be opportunities to be redeployed to other roles within the business.