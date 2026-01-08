Shell drops after decline in energy trading division

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Energy giant Shell revealed a weaker performance from its trading business in the latest quarter amid a drop in crude oil prices.

Shares in the company dipped as a result, as it also pointed towards a loss in its troubled chemicals and products division.

The FTSE 100 firm said adjusted earnings for the division are not expected to break even over the final quarter of the year.

Earnings were dragged by weaker chemical margins, which slid to 140 US dollars a metric ton from 160 dollars in the third quarter, as well as being impacted by a tax adjustment.

Shell also reported that results for its trading business are set to have been “significantly lower” than the previous quarter.

The drop comes amid a recent drop in crude prices, with Brent crude having fallen by 18% over the past year.

Energy groups also face an uncertain backdrop amid fears over the potential for volatility in relation to political instability in Venezuela.

The company is set to unveil its full results for 2025 in an update early next month.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The weak showing for the oil trading business reflects lower crude prices and that’s a trend which has been exacerbated by recent developments in Venezuela, on the basis US involvement might help unlock the potential in its huge oil reserves.

“The weak margins and big loss flagged for Shell’s chemicals division hint at more entrenched problems which the market will want to see fixed.

“Having opted not to pursue an ambitious takeover of BP last year, (Shell CEO Wael) Sawan may be under the spotlight in 2026 as pressure builds on him to demonstrate where Shell’s next phase of growth is coming from.”

Shares were 2.7% lower in early trading.