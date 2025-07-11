BP says oil and gas production to rise after renewing focus on fossil fuels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BP has said it expects to report higher oil and gas production for the second quarter, after the energy giant renewed its focus on fossil fuels to help boost profits.

Shares rose for the group on Friday despite it also warning over lower oil and gas prices dragging on its earnings.

The London-listed company told investors that upstream production is now expected to be higher between April and June, compared with the previous three months.

This incorporates its oil production and operations, as well as gas and low carbon energy production coming in slightly higher.

However, the oil business said lower prices received for its oil production were expected to impact results by up to 800 million dollars (£591 million).

It could also see lower prices for gas weigh on earnings by up to 300 million dollars (£221 million).

BP separately warned that it was expecting an impairment charge of between 500 million dollars (£369 million) and 1.5 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) for the second quarter.

It nonetheless told investors that its net debt at the end of the second quarter was expected to be slightly lower compared with the end of the first quarter.

The business earlier this year revealed a new growth strategy focused on extracting more oil and gas, following pressure from some investors to boost its profits.

At the time, bosses said the firm went “too far, too fast” on green energy and confirmed plans to heavily reduce spending on renewables.

Meanwhile, reports that Shell was exploring a possible offer to buy BP were quashed last month – with Shell telling investors that no talks had taken place and it had “no intention” of putting forward a bid.

BP’s shares were up by about 2% on Friday morning.