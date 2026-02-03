Stronger sales at LadBible owner amid generative AI growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The media group behind LadBible has revealed stronger sales growth and earnings after tapping more into generative AI and its continued engagement with younger readers.

LBG Media bosses hailed a “strong performance” over the past year as a result and indicated it could make acquisitions to drive further growth.

Chief executive Solly Solomou told investors that it is “accelerating” its investment amid a healthy pipeline of demand and opportunities linked to major brands.

He added that the company is in a positive cash position and is therefore considering “selective add-on acquisitions where we see a compelling strategic fit”.

LBG also said it would funnel investment into its technology to build upon its “longstanding use of generative AI”, with the aim of improving productivity and client engagement further.

It came as the company reported that total group revenues jumped by 7% to £92.2 million for the year to September 2025, compared with a year earlier.

This included an 11% increase in direct revenues in the UK and 29% increase in direct revenues in the US.

The group said it reached an audience of 509 million people worldwide across its platforms and partners over the year.

LBG also revealed that adjusted earnings grew by 3% to £25.2 million, although pre-tax profits dipped by 3% year on year.

Mr Solomou said: “2025 was an important step forward for us as we build a scalable, compounding model that drives predictable revenue growth.

“This is centred around our market leadership with young adults, AI and data advantage, repeatable IP and our US platform.

“We have made excellent progress in the US, the world’s largest advertising market which is a multiplier for our growth.”

Shares in the business were 3% lower in early trading.