Beauty Tech Group sets flotation price range valuing firm at up to £320m

The group behind beauty gadgets said to be used by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams is set to be valued at up to £320 million when it makes its stock market next month.

The Beauty Tech Group, which owns brands CurrentBody, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser, said shares for the initial public offering (IPO) will be priced at 251p to 291p each.

This will value the firm at between around £280 million and £320 million when it lists on the London market.

It plans to launch the IPO in October to “position the group for the next stage of its development”.

This includes “further enhancing the group’s profile and brand awareness, assisting in retaining and incentivising senior management and key employees and providing it with a platform for continued growth”, according to the company.

It will raise around £29 million from offering 11.6 million new shares in the firm, with up to 29.3 million shares also being sold by existing shareholders.

The flotation will give a much-needed boost to the London market, which has suffered a raft of high-profile firms defecting for overseas rivals, while a number have also been snapped up and taken private.

Cheshire-headquartered Beauty Tech Group was first founded in 2009 as CurrentBody.com by chief executive Laurence Newman and chief technology officer Andrew Showman.

Initially selling third-party at-home beauty devices, the group shifted in 2019 to exclusively selling its own-brand products under the three brands.

Its products, including face masks, hair-growth stimulator helmets and hair-removal gadgets, focus on products that use LED, radio frequency, microcurrent and laser treatments.

The firm made underlying earnings of £22.9 million on revenues of £101.1 million in 2024.

Sales rose 27% to £55.2 million in the first half of 2025, it added.

It has also appointed former Games Workshop chairwoman Elaine O’Donnell as its non-executive chairwoman ahead of the planned flotation.

The group estimates the at-home beauty market is worth around £9 billion to £12 billion globally and is a rapidly growing part of the wider £464 billion global beauty and personal care sector.

It said international growth had been a key driver of growth in recent years, with the firm’s products now available in more than 90 countries worldwide.