Scottish Government grants more than £8m to North East energy projects

The Scottish Government is granting more than £8 million across four energy projects in the North East.

With the Just Transition Fund focused on offshore wind infrastructure and supply chain development, the Scottish Government is aiming to commit to economic development and supporting communities throughout the energy transition.

A total of £2.9 million was awarded to Cable Handling Facility, Maritime Developments Ltd; £2.4 million was awarded to Enabling Renewable Energy Infrastructure, Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners; £2.5 million was granted to Orah Assembly and Deployment, Verlume Ltd; and £500,000 was given to the Large Scale Synthetic Mooring Line Test Rig, ORE (Offshore Renewable Energy) Catapult.

The Scottish Government said its reason for backing the four projects is because they have historically provided oil and gas for generations, and that the surrounding communities should remain at the centre of Scotland’s future in the energy sector.

The funding marks the start of Climate Week, with First Minister John Swinney officially opening Scotland’s largest Energy Transition Skills Hub at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen – a new centre of excellence which will train young people for highly skilled roles in the growing renewables sector.

The hub received £4.5 million from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund and represents a collaboration between the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), North East Scotland College, Shell UK, and the Scottish Government.

Mr Swinney said: “This new round of funding responds to the immediate priorities of energy businesses in the North East.

“It focuses on projects that have a clear goal of supporting jobs and maximising economic opportunities in the region.

“The North East has long been a titan of the oil and gas industries and we must move forward together towards a cleaner, more sustainable world.

“Just Transition funding aims to ensure no-one is left behind and that communities continue to play a vital role in the country’s clean energy future.

“I’m also looking forward to opening the ETZ’s Energy Transition Skills Hub, at the start of this year’s Climate Week.

“Supported by £4.5 million of Scottish Government funding, this centre of excellence will prepare local young people for the highly skilled jobs and opportunities of the future in the renewable energy industry.”