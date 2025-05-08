Scottish ambulance workers back strike action in consultative ballot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ambulance workers have backed strike action in a dispute over rest breaks, warning of risks to patients when staff are “literally exhausted”.

The GMB, Unite and Unison unions said 80% of members backed strikes while 94% backed industrial action short of strikes in a consultative ballot to be followed by a formal vote, with the figures an average across the three unions.

GMB Scotland claimed Scottish Ambulance Service crews are being asked to work up to 10 hours without a break and said staff are being pushed too far.

The unions are urging managers to ensure that breaks are ring-fenced into shifts to ensure that no ambulance crew worker is asked to work more than six hours without a break, that could only be interrupted to respond to a life-threatening emergency call.

Karen Leonard, GMB Scotland organiser in NHS Scotland, said the issue has repeatedly been raised with management in recent years but that discussions have led nowhere.

She said: “That failure has led to mounting frustration and determination to take whatever action is necessary to protect the safety of crews, patients and other road users.

“Ambulance crews routinely deliver life-saving care under hugely stressful conditions and need to be properly rested.

“They are driving under blue lights, diagnosing patients and administering drugs. Clearly, they must be mentally alert and physically fresh.

“The pressures of the job are relentless and proper breaks must be ring-fenced in their shift.”

Crews are entitled to a 45-minute break in a 12-hour shift but GMB claimed they are often asked to work through them or cut them short.

Ms Leonard said Scottish Ambulance Service executives will now be invited to discuss the dispute with unions in an attempt to find a way forward and avert industrial action.

She added: “Our members are literally exhausted but also tired of the failure to address their concerns, not least because of the obvious risks to the welfare of staff and the safety of patients.

“Proper breaks must be an essential and secure part of every shift.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.