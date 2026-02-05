Scotland will be left behind unless SNP ends nuclear objection, group warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland risks being left behind in the world unless the Government urgently ends its opposition to nuclear energy, a coalition of businesses and campaign groups has warned.

Scotland for Nuclear Energy, launched by campaign groups Nuclear for Scotland and Britain Remade, said Scotland could miss out on jobs and economic growth as other countries invest in new nuclear technology.

While energy is reserved to Westminster, powers over planning has given the SNP an effective veto over nuclear energy – something the party has long opposed but which is backed by Labour and the Tories.

Scotland for Nuclear Energy claimed the country could build on its nuclear heritage to install new nuclear reactors in a move it said would complement, rather than compete with, renewable energy.

Sam Richards, chief executive officer of Britain Remade, said: “Scotland has done brilliantly with renewables, but the wind doesn’t always blow when we need it.

“Nuclear is clean, reliable baseload power that keeps the lights on, stabilises bills and attracts huge investment.

“At a time when countries across Europe are embracing nuclear as a safe, clean and reliable part of the energy mix, the Scottish Government’s refusal to even consider it is deeply irresponsible.

“They should drop their outdated opposition to nuclear power. If they don’t, it will be the people of Scotland that miss out.”

The group said while Scotland still has four registered nuclear sites, only one – Torness nuclear plant – is operation and generating power, providing what it described as “clean power” to two million homes.

It pointed to polling which shows majority support for nuclear energy.

Trudy Morris, chief executive of North Highland Chamber of Commerce, also backed the campaign.

She said: “Here in the north Highlands, we have lived the reality of nuclear energy for decades and the transformative impact of NRS Dounreay on our economy, skills base and communities is impossible to ignore.

“It has supported thousands of high-value jobs, invested in our supply chains and created expertise that continues to benefit the region.

“The chamber supports a mixed energy economy. Renewables are central to Scotland’s future but they work best alongside clean, reliable baseload power.

“With the highest safety standards, nuclear can complement renewables, strengthen energy security, cut emissions and ensure communities like ours continue to share in the economic benefits.”

The Scottish Campaign to Resist the Atomic Menace said nuclear energy was a “distraction”.

Pete Roche, spokesman for the group, said: “As renewable energy-rich Scotland heads towards an election, it is all too predictable that nuclear lobbyists are again arguing that Scotland needs new nuclear power stations.

“They misleadingly present them as cheap, clean and ‘green’ – yet this is as far from the truth as it was 70 years ago when it was promised that nuclear energy would be ‘too cheap to meter’.

“An energy system built around renewables is already happening. Meeting all our needs this way is not just possible but it’s quicker and cheaper without the costly distraction of new nuclear.

“Low-cost renewable energy combined with storage, flexible power to balance the grid and smart local energy systems will make the best use of our incredible renewable resources and engineering know-how.

“Why dilute that by backing eye-wateringly expensive nuclear power stations?”

In response, Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “The Scottish Government does not support the creation of new nuclear reactors in Scotland.

“New nuclear would be incredibly expensive and the levy placed on energy bills to pay for nuclear reactors will cost Scottish electricity bill payers £300 million over the next decade.

“Nuclear reactors also produce a legacy of dangerous radioactive waste. A flexible, renewables‑led system supported by storage, hydrogen, and grid investment can deliver reliability without the issues associated with new nuclear.”

She continued: “Instead, we are focused on supporting the development of Scotland’s immense renewable energy potential – which provide more jobs, are faster to deliver, are safer, and more cost effective than the creation of new nuclear reactors.

“Significant growth in renewables is providing key opportunities for our future energy workforce in Scotland, with independent scenarios from Ernst and Young (EY) showing that with the right support, Scotland’s low carbon and renewable energy sector could support nearly 80,000 jobs by 2050.”