Sam Fender and Chappell Roan help bring £1.2bn tourism boost to North West

Tour shows from stars Sam Fender, Chappell Roan and the Foo Fighters helped boost music tourism in the North West by £1.2 billion last year, according to a new report.

Live music in 2024 brought 3.3 million music tourists to the region, including some from overseas, as artists played sold-out shows in Manchester, Liverpool and across the region.

Fans of a wide range of genres could see their favourites in the North West with Fender at Co-op Live, Roan at Manchester Academy and the Foo Fighters playing the Emirates Old Trafford last year.

Festivals such as Parklife, Creamfields and Beat-Herder also brought a large number of fans to north-west England.

The report, published on Tuesday by UK Music – an association which represents the country’s commercial music industry – also found music tourism supported around 9,250 full-time equivalent jobs in the North West.

The £1.2 billion boost to the economy from music tourism in the region included ticket sales, food and beverage sales, merchandise, venue parking, camping fees, accommodation and travel.

Across the country in 2024, 21.9 million people in the UK were “music tourists” according to the report, meaning they travelled at least three times the average commute for their region to see live acts.

A further 1.6 million people travelled from abroad to the UK for gigs, which the report said was driven largely by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but international acts including Bruce Springsteen and Burna Boy also made an impact.

The report said the total of 23.5 million music tourists gave a £10 billion boost to the UK economy in 2024 in a record for the country as it continues to see success in the industry following the Covid pandemic.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hailed the nation as “a powerful home for live music”, adding: “Whether it’s a massive stadium show or a packed-out local venue, music is bringing people together and making a huge difference.

“We’re incredibly proud of our music industry. It’s one of our greatest exports, it inspires young people everywhere, and it’s part of who we are as a country.”

She added that the Government last week announced a £30 million “music growth package”, which will “support emerging talent, protect the venues that give them a start and make sure our music scene keeps growing and reaching new heights”.

Meanwhile Tom Kiehl, chief executive of UK Music, said the sector is still facing financial challenges.

“While music generates huge benefits for our local areas, there remain a number of challenges facing our sector such as the rising cost of touring for artists and the threat of closure looming over venues, studios and other music spaces,” Mr Kiehl said.

“From Land’s End to John O’Groats, all communities have the potential for thriving and diverse music sectors and can offer something unique. At a time when Government is seeking growth, it is crucial to empower local leaders to make this happen to help boost our artists, creators, venues, studios and music businesses.”

The report launches the local music action charter, which UK Music said will “help councils and combined authorities create locally tailored music strategies aligned with their specific priorities”.

Councillor Liz Green, chairwoman of the Local Government Association’s culture, tourism and sport board, said: “These record-breaking figures show just how important live music is — not just for our local economies, but for the happiness of our communities.

“The report is a timely reminder that investing in local music isn’t just good sense – it’s a way to boost pride in place and breathe new life into our high streets. We’re committed to working with local partners to make sure music continues to thrive in every corner of the UK.”