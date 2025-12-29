Sainsbury’s boss named on New Year Honours list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of Sainsbury’s, Simon Roberts, is among a cohort of prominent business figures to be recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Mr Roberts has been appointed a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for his significant contributions to the retail industry.

Having taken the helm of the UK’s second-largest supermarket chain in 2020, succeeding Mike Coupe, Mr Roberts navigated the company through the unprecedented challenges of the Covid pandemic, escalating food inflation, and rising operational costs.

In 2023, he reported to the Government as part of its Business Council and, in 2024, assumed the presidency of IGD (the Institute of Grocery Distribution), further supporting the broader grocery sector.

Elsewhere in the business landscape, John Pettigrew, the former chief executive of National Grid, has also been awarded a CBE for his services to energy.

Mr Pettigrew led National Grid, which oversees a substantial portion of Britain’s electricity infrastructure, for nearly a decade, before retiring from the role last month.

His 34-year career at the group began as a graduate in 1991, culminating in the top position in 2016. Upon announcing his departure, the firm’s chairwoman, Paula Reynolds, lauded his "exemplary" leadership.

In the defence sector, Ian King, the former boss of BAE Systems, receives a CBE for his services to the transport and defence industries.

He led the FTSE 100 firm and Europe’s largest defence contractor for almost a decade until his retirement in 2017, following a career spanning over 40 years.

Gary Hoffman, chairman of Monzo and a former Northern Rock boss, has also been made a CBE for his services to the economy and sport.

Mr Hoffman was instrumental in stabilising Northern Rock in 2008 after its near-collapse. He also chaired the Premier League from 2020 to 2022, a period during which he faced criticism over his handling of Newcastle United’s takeover by a Saudi Public Investment Fund-led group.

Despite recent reports of some investors calling for his removal, Mr Hoffman currently chairs digital bank Monzo.

Further honours include Pamela Maynard, Microsoft’s chief AI transformation officer, who has been appointed an OBE.

Jonathan Hague, head of R&D at Unilever, and Peter Higgins, co-founder of menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt, have also been recognised with OBEs.