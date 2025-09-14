Sainsbury’s halts deal to sell Argos to Chinese retailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has confirmed it has ceased discussions with Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com over a potential sale of its Argos chain.

The retailer announced on Sunday that talks had been "terminated", citing that JD.com’s proposed terms and commitments were "not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders".

This development comes just a day after Sainsbury’s indicated it was exploring a deal to "accelerate Argos’ transformation".

Argos remains a key player in the UK, recognised as the second largest general merchandise retailer, with its website being the third most visited in the country, supported by more than 1,100 collection points.

In a statement on Sunday, Sainsbury’s said: “Following the media speculation on 13 September regarding discussions between J Sainsbury plc (Sainsbury’s) and JD.com Inc (JD.com) about a potential sale of Home Retail Group Limited (Argos), JD.com has communicated that it would now only be prepared to engage on a materially revised set of terms and commitments which are not in the best interests of Sainsbury’s shareholders, colleagues and broader stakeholders.

“Accordingly, Sainsbury’s confirms that it has now terminated discussions with JD.com.”

open image in gallery Argos is the UK’s second largest general merchandise retailer, with the third most visited retail website in the UK and more than 1,100 collection points ( Getty Images )

Asked whether Argos is still up for sale, a Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We are really focused on delivering a strong future for Argos.”

The statement added: “We are taking focused action to extend range, enhance digital capabilities and improve relevance to grow frequency and spend in Argos whilst delivering further operating model efficiencies.

“Sainsbury’s is committed to delivering the strongest and most successful future for Argos customers and colleagues and our ‘More Argos, more often’ transformation strategy is delivering good progress.”

JD.com entered the e-commerce sector in 2004 and became the first major e-commerce company from China to be listed on the Nasdaq in May 2014, its website states.

It aims to be a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider which integrates “traditional industry features with cutting-edge digital technology and capabilities”.