Next has acquired footwear and handbag retailer Russell & Bromley following its administration, though the deal secures only three of the group's 36 stores.

Outlets in Chelsea, Mayfair, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre will be safe from closure, but this limited rescue leaves the future of the remaining 33 shops and nine concessions uncertain, placing hundreds of jobs at risk.

Interpath, the administrators, stated they are actively exploring options for the remaining stores and concessions, which are continuing to trade in the interim.

The footwear and handbag specialist was established in Sussex in 1879. Next will pay £2.5 million for the brand and its intellectual property, alongside an additional £1.3 million for a portion of its existing stock.

The following shops, which will continue to trade, were not included in the deal and are at risk:

Bath, Somerset

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Birmingham, West Midlands

Brent Cross, Greater London

Brighton, East Sussex

Brompton, Greater London

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Canary Wharf, Greater London

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Chester, Cheshire

Covent Garden, Greater London

Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh

Exeter, Devon

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Guildford, Surrey

Hampstead, Greater London

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Jermyn Street, Greater London

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Paddington, Greater London

Regent Street, Greater London

Richmond, Greater London

Stratford, Greater London

Westfield White City, Greater London

Winchester, Hampshire

open image in gallery Next has bought Russell and Bromley but opted not to take on 33 of its stores ( Lauren Hurley/PA )

Outlet Stores

Ashford, Kent

Cheshire Oaks, Cheshire

Gunwharf Quays Portsmouth, Hampshire

Swindon, Wiltshire

UK concessions

Fenwicks Canterbury, Kent

Fenwicks Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

Fenwicks Kingston, Greater London

Fenwicks Colchester, Essex

Fenwicks Bracknell, Berkshire

Fenwicks Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Fenwicks York, North Yorkshire

open image in gallery Russell & Bromley outlets in Chelsea, Mayfair, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre will be safe from closure yet 33 other stores are at risk of closure ( PA )

Republic of Ireland stores and concessions

Dublin Grafton Street, County Dublin

Kildare, County Kildare

Arnotts concession, Dublin, County Dublin

Brown Thomas concession, Cork, County Cork

In a statement, Next said: “This acquisition secures the future of a much-loved British footwear brand.

“Next intends to build on this legacy and provide the operational stability and expertise to support Russell & Bromley’s next chapter, allowing it to return to its core mission: the design and curation of world-class, premium footwear and accessories for many years to come.”

Andrew Bromley, chief executive of Russell & Bromley, said: “Following a strategic review with external advisers, we have taken the difficult decision to sell the Russell & Bromley brand.

“This is the best route to secure the future for the brand, and we would like to thank our staff, suppliers, partners and customers for their support throughout our history.”

Will Wright, Interpath’s UK chief executive, said: “Across its 147-year history, Russell & Bromley has been at the forefront of contemporary style.

“We’re pleased therefore to have concluded this transaction, which will preserve the brand and the commitment to quality craftmanship that it has become so well known for.

“Our intention is to continue to trade the remaining portfolio of stores for as long as we can, while we explore the options available.”